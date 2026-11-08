Activists raise Palestinian flag outside German parliament

Germany's national flag was replaced by a Palestinian flag on a flagpole in front of parliament on Sunday, as activists denounced the government's pro-Israeli policy and its silence on war crimes in Gaza.

The group Peacefully Against Genocide said the action was meant to show solidarity with people in Palestine and to protest German politicians' failure to act against grave human rights violations and genocide targeting Palestinians.

Aaron, a member of the group, said in a press release that governments worldwide do not act in the name of the people when they stay silent on, permit or support genocide in Palestine. "No matter where in the world a genocide is committed, it affects us all," he added. "We must not shirk our responsibility to stop crimes against humanity."

He said the group wanted to send a message to the German people and questioned what "never again" means if people allow it to happen again. "What does international law mean if governments do not abide by it? What are human rights worth if they do not apply to everyone?" he asked. "When a living hell becomes reality, we as civil society must embrace our responsibility and take a stand for freedom and for the lives of all," he added.

Berlin police said three activists were arrested at the scene and an investigation was launched on suspicion of insulting the state and state symbols.

The group Peacefully Against Genocide announced further protests in the coming days against the German government's policy and continued arms supplies to Israel, including calls for arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to halt all deliveries to Israel and shut down its Berlin facility.