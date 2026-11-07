Electricity suppliers warn of further power cuts in Kiev

Ukrainian electricity suppliers are warning of further power cuts following renewed Russian attacks on the energy grid.



As the private energy supplier DTEK reported on Telegram on Saturday, both one of its own power stations and substations belonging to the other supplier, Ukrenergo, were damaged during the night. Both facilities supply electricity to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and surrounding central regions.



Although repair teams are at work, any new air-raid alert could delay the repairs, DTEK said, warning consumers: "The electricity supply situation may change several times an hour."



In Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the nighttime Russian attacks also caused problems with the supply of district heating and water.



In the regional capital of Chernihiv, north of Kiev, the Russian attack led to a complete power cut.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022. During the autumn and winter, the Russian military has been targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine in particular in order to put pressure on the civilian population.



