French government considered blocking social media, mobile internet amid protests: Report

Second nationwide day of protests against the cost of living in France (REUTERS File Photo)

The French government explored ways to block access to social media and mobile internet in specific areas during last Saturday's protests to prevent protesters from coordinating, according to a media report Tuesday.

In the week leading up to Oct. 24, the Interior Ministry contacted telecom operators to explore ways of cutting access to social networks or even mobile internet in specific areas to prevent "rioters" from coordinating, Politico reported, citing a government official and an employee of a telecom company.

The discussions culminated in Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu directly asking French telecom operators to be prepared to block access to some social media platforms, including US social media company X, in a letter revealed by French digital outlet Blast, which first reported on the government's request.

The report noted that officials from Lecornu's office, the Technology Ministry and the Interior Ministry neither denied the move nor the existence of the letter.

"What they wanted, above all, was to block the communication channels that allow gangs to meet up and organize," said an employee of a telecommunications provider who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The government also considered another option that would disable location-sharing features "to prevent gatherings of people who don't know each other, for example," according to the official from the prime minister's office.

The Interior Ministry said Sunday that authorities arrested more than 1,300 people during nationwide demonstrations Saturday, while 53 security personnel were injured.

According to the ministry, 410,000 people took part in Saturday's demonstrations across France, including 110,000 in Paris.

Trade unions, however, estimated nationwide turnout at nearly 800,000, with 250,000 protesters in the capital.

The ministry also said 24 businesses were looted during the demonstrations, compared with 1,522 a week earlier, representing a decline of more than 98%.





















