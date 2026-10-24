POLICE CONDUCT OVER 150 SEARCHES IN ITALYS MILAN, 20 OTHER CITIES AHEAD OF PROTESTS

Police conduct over 150 searches in Italy's Milan, 20 other cities ahead of protests

Italian police conducted more than 150 searches Saturday in Milan and 20 other cities, mainly in the Lombardy region, as part of an investigation into clashes during demonstrations last weekend, ANSA news agency reported.

The operation was launched after investigators discovered a suspicious chat message on the mobile phone of a young person allegedly involved in the clashes, judicial sources said.

Those targeted included university and high school students, as well as minors, most of whom reportedly had no previous criminal records.

Meanwhile, dozens of new demonstrations were expected across Italy on Saturday. The October 17 Movement said it would announce the final protest locations and gathering points at the last minute.

Authorities stepped up security measures in several major cities ahead of the planned demonstrations.

In Bologna, several businesses in the city center installed wooden panels to protect their shop windows.

In Turin, shops along major shopping streets began boarding up their windows, while some businesses announced temporary closures.

In Milan, security forces deployed heavily in the city center, particularly around Piazza Duomo, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Corso Vittorio Emanuele II.

Police and Carabinieri officers carried out identity checks, while military personnel were also deployed.

Although most shops in the area remained open, several covered their windows with protective panels, while others announced early closures.

In Florence, several luxury stores and jewelry shops in the historic city center also boarded up their windows ahead of possible demonstrations





