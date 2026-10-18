28 arrested, 141 officers injured as cost-of-living protests turn violent in Italy

"Italia in Piazza" protesters clash with police in Milan, Italy, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo)

Italian police arrested 28 people, including 12 minors, following clashes during cost-of-living protests in several cities on Saturday, while tensions continued in central Milan on Sunday, Sky TG24 reported.

Police said 197 people were identified and taken to police stations, while 43 were reported to judicial authorities. Their overall tally listed 141 injured law enforcement officers.

Organized by the Italia in Piazza movement, Saturday's demonstrations opposed rising living costs, fuel prices and tax pressures. Around 5,000 people participated in Milan, 3,000 in Turin, 2,000 in Bologna, 600 in Brescia and 800 in Bergamo, according to police figures.

In Milan, groups threw stones, bottles, firecrackers and barriers at officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannon. Shops were damaged and looted around the city center, while a Carabinieri vehicle was destroyed.

Police arrested 17 people in Milan. Retail association Confcommercio estimated damage to shops and businesses at more than €500,000 ($561,860), according to the broadcaster.

In Turin, police arrested an adult for resisting an officer and three minors allegedly carrying Molotov cocktails. A group also entered the Feltrinelli bookstore at Porta Nuova station and threw books onto the floor.

In Bologna, police arrested five minors following clashes near the railway station, where demonstrators threw bottles, stones and barriers. Officers used tear gas and water cannon to disperse them.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with law enforcement and urged opposition parties to unequivocally condemn the violence, while acknowledging that thousands had demonstrated peacefully.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said his League party would resubmit a parliamentary proposal requiring organizers of demonstrations deemed risky to provide financial guarantees covering potential damage.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said protesters' grievances were understandable but violence against officers and extensive damage to the city were unjustifiable.

Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore similarly condemned the unrest and urged young people to distance themselves from those using demonstrations as a pretext for violence.