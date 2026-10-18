Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi as new defense minister

Iran's parliament approved Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as the country's new defense minister on Sunday, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Akhlaqi received 237 votes in favor and 15 against, with no abstentions, out of 277 votes cast during a parliamentary session held via video conference.

Lawmakers voted after hearing arguments from supporters and opponents of Akhlaqi and reviewing his plans for the Defense Ministry.

Akhlaqi replaces Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in the initial US-Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Majid Ebn al-Reza had served as acting defense minister following Nasirzadeh's death.

Addressing lawmakers before the vote, Akhlaqi warned that Iran would deliver a "surprising and extensive" response if the US and Israel launched another attack against the country.

"If the American-Zionist enemy once again makes a miscalculation, the response of the Iranian nation and the fighters of Islam will be surprising and extensive," he said, adding that Washington and its allies would bear responsibility for any regional and international consequences.

Akhlaqi also said he had been on what he called his enemies' "assassination list" for 35 years and pledged to further strengthen what Iran calls the "resistance front."

He said his priorities would include expanding defense production across Iran's industrial network, boosting research and adapting the Defense Ministry's structure to current security threats.

Akhlaqi, a longtime senior Defense Ministry official, previously headed Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization and has been subject to US sanctions over his involvement in Iran's missile-related activities.





