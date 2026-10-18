Trump endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s October elections

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threw his support behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October 27 elections, declaring his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of the longtime leader's bid for re-election.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Netanyahu's leadership and his partnership with Washington, particularly in confronting Iran, warning that the United States could be forced to take on the burden itself if Israelis choose another leader.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump wrote.

He described Netanyahu as "Strong, Brave, and Brilliant," adding that the Israeli leader had grown stronger despite mounting pressure, including opposition within Israel itself.

The endorsement comes as Netanyahu faces a politically sensitive election campaign, with his leadership scrutinized over security, the war in Gaza and his handling of Israel's international standing.

Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to Palestinian authorities.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice, the UN's principal judicial organ, is also hearing a case brought by South Africa and joined by several countries that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.