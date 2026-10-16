Italian students stage protests against government education policies

Students staged demonstrations across Italy on Friday during "No Meloni Day" protests against the government's education policies, rising living costs and increased military spending, Italian daily La Stampa reported.

The protests followed days of school occupations and clashes in Turin, where masked youths damaged school buildings, broke windows and used fire extinguishers.

At least one teacher, a school staff member and a Carabinieri officer were injured during incidents in the city.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of resisting law enforcement and was reported for aggravated damage, the newspaper said.

The incidents occurred at several schools, including the Sella institute and the Bosso-Monti school.

Investigators were examining whether some of the masked youths were outsiders who had joined the student protests.

Turin Mayor Stefano Lo Russo condemned the damage while defending students' right to demonstrate.

"Demonstrating and defending one's ideas is a fundamental right that must always be respected and protected," he said, adding that violence and damage to public property were unacceptable.

Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara also condemned the destruction and said the government would seek compensation for the damage.

The student mobilization has included school occupations, strikes and assemblies in several Italian cities.

Organizers have cited concerns over education funding, school conditions and government spending priorities.





