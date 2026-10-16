‘TRUMP SHOULDNT BE DICTATING WHAT UKRAINE SHOULD DO,’ SAYS BELARUSIAN PRESIDENT

Belarus' president said Friday that US President Donald Trump should not dictate who leads Ukraine, adding that the decision rests with the Ukrainian people.

Speaking to journalists, Alexander Lukashenko was asked whether peace was possible under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following Trump's calls for a change in leadership in Kyiv and accusations that Zelenskyy had missed several opportunities to end the war.

"It's not up to Trump," Lukashenko said, according to the state-run Belta news agency. "It is the Ukrainian people who will decide who serves as president of Ukraine."

Lukashenko noted that Zelenskyy had previously promised to serve only one term, saying that he should honor that commitment and face voters.

"Promises should be kept," he said. "In that sense, Trump is right: if you make a promise, you should keep it. But there is no need to dictate terms. Trump shouldn't be dictating what Ukraine should do."

Lukashenko also said peace could be reached in Ukraine either this year or next, saying both Moscow and Kyiv have an interest in ending the war because of its consequences for both countries.

"And this peace will come. If not this year, then next year. I am absolutely convinced of it," he said.

Russia has greater military and economic resources and could continue fighting for a long time, said Lukashenko, a key ally of Moscow, but added that the war is taking a heavy toll on its economy.

"The Russians understand this; they are ready for peace," he said.

He also warned: "As for the Ukrainians -- if they don't pursue a peaceful settlement this year, it will become even more difficult next year, and eventually, it may become impossible."





