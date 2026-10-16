Tesla unveils new 'flying car' in US after years of delays

Tesla unveiled its new thruster-equipped Roadster in Texas on Thursday after nearly a decade of delays, with Chief Executive Elon Musk announcing a planned 2028 release, according to media reports.

Musk presented the new "flying car" at the company's SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas, about 200 miles (354 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

The event drew Tesla enthusiasts, including buyers who paid $250,000 deposits nine years ago to secure the vehicle upon its release.

According to observers, the Roadster demonstrated several unusual maneuvers, including driving upside down, jumping over five Tesla cars lined up side by side and performing a midair barrel roll using SpaceX thrusters.

Despite the demonstration, questions remain over whether the vehicle will be legal to operate on public roads.

"Like, this will be an actual car that's on the roads," Musk told the crowd before qualifying his remarks.

"Yeah, yeah. Depends on your street. But it'll be a viable car," he said.

"You know, I'm not necessarily sure it's legal in all jurisdictions. But there will be such a car that someone can own," he added.

Auto industry experts said that is an important distinction because you can buy electric vehicles with similar systems for use on a private track, but "making one actually legal to drive on public roads ... is a whole different challenge."

Tesla said the Roadster could accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96.6 kph) in one second with its thrusters engaged and reach a maximum speed of 230 mph (370 kph).

While early buyers paid $250,000 for the vehicle, Tesla has not announced its pricing for the planned 2028 release.

The company also did not disclose the new Roadster's battery capacity.

The current model has a reported range of 620 miles (998 kilometers) on a full charge.



