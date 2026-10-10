2 ultralight aircraft collide midair in Italy, leaving 1 pilot injured

Two ultralight aircraft collided midair in Italy's northern Modena province on Saturday, leaving one pilot injured, ANSA news agency reported.

The collision occurred at an airfield for light aircraft in Sassuolo, a municipality in Modena province, according to the news agency.

One aircraft managed to make an emergency landing, while the other crashed to the ground, it said.

The pilot of the aircraft that made the emergency landing escaped unharmed, while the pilot of the plane that crashed was injured and taken to a hospital.

Firefighters and an emergency medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene, while authorities have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the midair collision.





