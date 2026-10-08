French students renew school blockades as education minister invites representatives for talks

High school and university students renewed blockades across France on Thursday to demand more education resources, as Education Minister Edouard Geffray invited student representatives for talks.

Geffray invited three high school student associations-Union Syndicale Lyceenne (USL), Renouveau Lyceen and Lyceens!-to the ministry at 3 pm local time (1300 GMT), with Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste also due to attend, Le Parisien reported.

The mobilization continued after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu pledged on Wednesday evening to announce initial measures by the end of October.

Students blocked several schools in Paris, while Pantheon-Assas University canceled morning classes because of a blockade. Lumiere Lyon 2 University closed three campuses for the day, citing a high risk of disruption.

Blockades were also reported at high schools in Angers, where firefighters intervened to extinguish burning rubbish bins.

Education Ministry projections indicated that 224 establishments would be fully closed and 151 partially disrupted on Thursday, around 30% fewer affected establishments than forecast at the same time Wednesday.

Student organizations called for rallies outside prefectures in the Ile-de-France region, followed by a gathering at Paris' Place de la Bastille at 3 p.m. Several education unions, including Snes-FSU, CGT, FO and Sud, backed a day of strikes and demonstrations.

Demands include 250,000 additional university places and an end to selection through the Parcoursup admissions platform.

USL President Ryad Rani called for a meeting with Lecornu next week, saying student representatives had costed proposals.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet urged protesters and police to remain calm and called for responses to students' concerns.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon defended the government's education plans, saying €64 billion (about $72 billion) had been allocated for national education next year.





