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News Europe Czechia withdraws from Eurovision 2027 over budgetary concerns

Czechia withdraws from Eurovision 2027 over budgetary concerns

Czech Television announced that the Czech Republic will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest due to budgetary constraints and significant event requirements.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published October 06,2026 04:31 PM
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CZECHIA WITHDRAWS FROM EUROVISION 2027 OVER BUDGETARY CONCERNS

Czech Republic on Tuesday announced its withdrawal from the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest over budgetary reasons.

"In light of the ongoing budget adjustments, Czech Television has decided not to participate in the 2027 edition," public broadcaster Czech Television said in a statement.

The contest is a large-scale project that required significant programming, production and organizational requirements, it added.

"We assess each edition of the competition separately, and therefore do not want to speculate at this point about when Czech Television will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest again," the statement added.