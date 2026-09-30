Southern France under red alert as Mediterranean storm triggers severe flooding

A powerful Mediterranean storm brought torrential rainfall to southern France on Wednesday, prompting authorities to place the Herault and Gard departments under the highest-level red alert for rain and flooding, according to BFMTV.

Meteo-France issued the red alerts at 8 am local time (0600GMT), while the Bouches-du-Rhone, Lozere and Ardeche departments were placed under orange alert for severe weather.

The Herault River rose rapidly.

According to water-level readings cited by the broadcaster, the river rose from 27 centimeters at around 2 am local time to 3.34 meters more than five hours later.

Authorities said the river had risen by more than 2 meters in just two hours overnight as heavy rainfall affected the Cevennes region.

Nearly 140 millimeters of rain was recorded in Moules-et-Baucels in the Herault department, equivalent to almost two months of average rainfall.

Other rivers and waterways also rose rapidly following the heavy rainfall early Wednesday.

The Herault prefecture ordered schools to close for the day in eight sectors, including Montpellier, Mauguio, Lunel, Sommieres, Ganges, Sete, Clermont-l'Herault and Lodeve.

The prefecture also said public transportation was suspended across the department.

Authorities urged residents to remain at home, avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from using their vehicles.





