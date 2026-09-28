Germany urges Israel to ensure delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Germany on Monday called on Israel to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Gaza.

"Our call and our appeal is to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, which, incidentally, is an obligation of an occupying power," Foreign Ministry spokesman Josef Hinterseher told reporters in Berlin.

"It remains true that, in general, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has improved slightly, but -- as has been the case with the implementation of the Gaza Plan -- we have not yet reached the stages that address important issues such as reconstruction," he added.

Hinterseher also urged Israel to finally use German army cargo scanners at the Eretz border checkpoint to allow dual-use goods needed for rebuilding housing in Gaza ahead of winter.

"We expect these scanners to be used so that dual-use goods can be utilized for reconstruction and humanitarian aid," Hinterseher said.

A satellite assessment by the UN Satellite center (UNOSAT) found that more than 201,000 buildings, equivalent to 82% of all structures in the Gaza Strip, were damaged as of June 16, 2026.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel's war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged.