RUSSIAS RULING PARTY TAKES EARLY LEAD, ON COURSE FOR CONSTITUTIONAL MAJORITY

The ruling United Russia party was leading in the country's parliamentary election and on course to secure a constitutional majority, according to preliminary results by the Central Election Commission.

With 93% of ballots processed by Monday morning, United Russia had secured 57.83% of the vote, up from 49.82% in the 2021 parliamentary election.

The Communist Party (KPRF) got 13.81%, the LDPR 8.93% and New People 7.97%. A Just Russia received 4.96%, just below the 5% threshold required to enter State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

United Russia candidates were also leading in 208 of the 225 single-member constituencies.

Russia's three-day election for the 450-seat State Duma ended on Sunday, with turnout approaching 57%, up from 51.72% in 2021, according to the commission.

More than 111 million voters were eligible to cast ballots in voting held at polling stations and through remote electronic voting.

Ten parties competed in the federal party-list vote, including the five parliamentary parties — United Russia, the Communist Party, the LDPR, A Just Russia and New People — as well as Rodina, the Communists of Russia, the Greens, the Pensioners' Party and the Party of Direct Democracy.

The Yabloko party was not included on the federal party-list ballot, but its candidates continued to contest single-member constituencies.

The election was Russia's first parliamentary vote since 2022 and was held amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Voting also took place in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine, a move rejected by Kyiv and condemned by some Western governments.



