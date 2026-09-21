1 dead after being struck by regional train in northern France

A person died after being struck by a regional train in northern France early Monday, causing major disruptions to rail services, local media reported.

The incident occurred at around 6 am local time (0400 GMT) near Haubourdin in the Nord department, according to public broadcaster France 3.

The train was operating on the route between Lille and Don-Sainghin when the person was hit.

Emergency personnel, police and funeral service workers were deployed to the scene, while authorities launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Seventy-four passengers were aboard the train. They were expected to be evacuated at Haubourdin station and transferred to another regional train or buses operated by the local Ilevia network, according to railway operator SNCF Voyageurs.

Train services on the Bethune-Lille and Lens-Lille routes via Don were severely disrupted following the incident.

Traffic was completely suspended in both directions between Lille and Don, while some services were rerouted through Delivrance, adding approximately 25 minutes to journey times.

SNCF said services were expected to resume at 9 am after emergency teams completed their work and secured the area.





