French intelligence warns timeline for possible Russian attacks may have accelerated: Report

French intelligence services are now considering autumn 2027 as a possible timeframe for major Russian attacks, earlier than a previously assessed scenario for 2030, France Televisions reported Saturday.

According to a confidential note cited by the broadcaster, the timeline for a possible major Russian attack has been brought forward, with autumn 2027 now mentioned as a possible timeframe.

The report said strategic infrastructure could be among potential targets, including power plants and electricity grids, railways, telecommunications networks and drinking water facilities.

Alain Christienne, a former deputy director at French military intelligence, told France Televisions that a hypothetical attack could involve a drone carrying explosives targeting a French defense industry site.

He said it could be difficult to establish that Russia was behind such an attack, adding that France currently lacks the ability to fully protect against such a scenario.

The report comes as French President Emmanuel Macron held a confidential meeting Friday with presidential candidates and political party leaders to discuss what he described as an intensifying Russian hybrid threat toward France and Europe.

Macron said the government would prepare a plan to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive sites in the country's defense industrial and technological base from drone and cyberattacks.

The French government has also asked prefects to establish security and defense teams involving local police, intelligence services, the military, education authorities, businesses and emergency services.