Sweden expels Iranian embassy official

The Swedish government on Wednesday announced the expulsion of an official at the Iranian embassy in Sweden.

The government said in a statement that the Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's ambassador, and announced that the official at the Iranian mission was asked to leave the country.

The expulsion is linked to "activities that are not compatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the statement said.

Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said the decision was taken to protect Swedish citizens and interests.

Separately, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told broadcaster SVT that "we know Iran has for a long time been conducting security-threatening activities in and against Sweden."