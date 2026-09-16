POLANDS WARSAW AIRPORT PARTIALLY EVACUATED AFTER UNATTENDED BAG RAISES BOMB SUSPICION

Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport was partially evacuated Tuesday evening after unattended luggage was found, prompting the deployment of bomb disposal experts.

The police received a report about the unattended luggage shortly before 7 pm local time (1700 GMT), according to TVP World.

Departure areas on the arrivals level were evacuated as a precaution, according to a law enforcement official.

A bomb disposal team was dispatched to examine the luggage and determine whether it posed a security threat.

TVP 3 Warsaw reported shortly after 8.30 pm local time that authorities inspected the item and determined that it posed no threat.

Passengers subsequently began returning to the terminal, while airport operations resumed.

Tuesday's incident was the second similar security scare at Chopin Airport in two weeks.

The airport was also evacuated last Tuesday after unattended luggage was discovered, with authorities later determining that it posed no threat.