News helicopter crashes during live shot of bus crash in Los Angeles

A news helicopter crashed Tuesday during a live shot of a bus crash in Los Angeles, said a local official.

Captain Branden Silverman from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told reporters that there was one deceased.

"It appears at this time the person that was pronounced or determined deceased by our paramedics at the scene was outside of the helicopter on the ground in the parking lot when the helicopter crashed," he said.

"We have not confirmed how many victims were inside the helicopter at this point."

Silverman said he did not want to speculate that it was a news helicopter "because we have not confirmed that yet."

Local media reported that the helicopter, which belongs to NBC Los Angeles (KNBC-TV), was covering the scene of a major bus crash that left at least two people dead when it went down.

Silverman said the helicopter is not from the LAPD.