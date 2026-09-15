Austria extends border checks with 4 neighboring countries

Austria has extended its border checks with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Slovenia for another six months, Czech Radio reported Tuesday.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said the measures remain necessary to combat illegal migration and human smuggling.

Austria said the checks should have only a minimal impact on people who regularly cross the borders for work.

Some controls have also been moved further into border areas rather than being carried out directly at the border.

Austria introduced checks with the Czech Republic in October 2023.

The government said the current system had made border controls more flexible and effective.

All the countries involved are members of the Schengen area, between which there are usually no border controls, but they can be reimposed in special circumstances, such as for safety reasons.