1 dead, 25 missing after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

One migrant died and about 25 others remain missing after a boat carrying 77 migrants sank Sunday south of the Greek island of Gavdos, according to Greek news outlet To Vima, citing the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).

Greek Coast Guard and Frontex vessels, along with aircraft and a Coast Guard helicopter, are taking part in a search and rescue operation coordinated by Greece's Unified Search and Rescue Coordination Center.

Fifty-one migrants have been rescued and are safe aboard vessels involved in the operation, while one person was retrieved dead from the water.

The rescued migrants are expected to be transferred to migrant reception centers in Paleochora and Agia Galini on the Greek island of Crete.

Gavdos, Greece's southernmost island, lies along a migration route from the northern coast of Africa and has previously been the site of migrant boat incidents.