Vance says US in direct talks with Houthis after Red Sea island seizure

Vice President JD Vance waves as he steps off Air Force Two at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Washington has been engaged in "direct conversations" with the Houthis and is "on top" of the situation following the Iran-backed group's seizure of the strategic island of Mayun, also known as Perim, in the Red Sea.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews before departing for Kansas, Vance was asked whether he was concerned about the Houthi takeover and how the US planned to respond.

"We've been in constant contact with the Emiratis, the Saudis, and others who are affected in the region," Vance said. "It's something the United States administration is very much on top of."

"We've also been engaged in direct conversations with the Houthis themselves, so we actually feel like we are on top of the situation," he said.

"It's a very fluid and dynamic thing, but we're going to keep on monitoring it, making sure that America's best interests are represented."

The remarks come amid escalating fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis, as well as attacks by the group on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.