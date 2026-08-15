India marks 80 years of independence

India on Saturday marked its 80th Independence Day, with nationwide celebrations and flag-hoisting ceremonies held across the country to commemorate the occasion.

The main event was held in the national capital New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort.

In his address, during which around 5,000 guests were present, Modi called for accelerating the pace of reforms.

Talking about India's dream, Modi said that "by the time India completes 100 years of independence in 2047, "we will build a developed India."

Modi also said that since 2014, India has been entering into free trade agreements with around 40 countries. "This is a huge opportunity, particularly for our MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises). Indian products must reach global markets," he said.

He also outlined "seven streams of strength" for India, including manufacturing power, technology and innovation and defense power, which will give India the "strength and momentum to accomplish what could not be achieved in the previous five to seven decades."

"We must become self-reliant in defence and develop next-generation defence technologies. We must aim to become a global supplier. We need to develop drones, counter-drone systems and hypersonic defence technologies and take leadership in these fields," he said.

Modi also announced that the country will train 10 million young Indians in artificial intelligence skills, provide free online coaching for various examinations, and create a vibrant modern civil-defense network in the country.

He also said that in the coming "seven or eight years," another five to eight semiconductor plants are expected to begin operations, and by 2047, India is working toward a target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear power.

"In this decade itself, we aim to commission five new nuclear reactors," he said, adding that India's "global profile is rising."





