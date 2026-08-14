Trump says he will soon declare Strait of Hormuz a US territory

President ⁠Donald Trump said on Friday ⁠that he would be soon declaring the ⁠Strait of Hormuz ⁠a U.S. territory, escalating his rhetoric over ⁠the vital waterway that carries a significant ⁠share ‌of ‌global ⁠oil supplies.

US to hit Iran hard economically

Trump told Fox ⁠News on ⁠Friday that the United States will ⁠hit Iran hard economically as Washington and Tehran struggle to reach a deal to end ⁠a ⁠nearly six month conflict.

His comments came a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent said the U.S. was going to apply measures that ⁠have "never ‌been ‌seen" on ⁠Tehran ‌as soon as next ⁠week.

Trump, together with Israel, launched a war against Iran on February 28 with the stated aims of ending the country's controversial nuclear program and sparking a popular uprising.

However, Iran struck back by establishing de facto control over much of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passageway for large amounts of global energy and other commodity shipping.

The United States remains locked in a stalemate with Iran over the strait, with Iran denying access to much of the civilian shipping and the US Navy mounting a blockade of Iranian ports in an attempt to cripple its economy.