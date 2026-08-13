UK issues amber extreme heat warning as temperatures set to reach 38C

A woman sits on the parched parklands at Primrose Hill in London, Britain, 12 August 2026. (EPA Photo)

The UK's weather agency issued an amber extreme heat warning Thursday as temperatures were forecast to reach around 38C (100.4F) in parts of the country.

The warning is in force through much of Thursday and covers parts of southern and eastern England as well as the Midlands.

The Met Office said temperatures will rise into the mid-30s Celsius across large areas, with possible impacts on health, travel and water safety.

"While the peak heat will be more short-lived than recent heatwaves, temperatures widely into the mid-30s Celsius on Thursday brings the potential for impacts for some," Chief Forecaster Chris Bulmer said.

Bulmer said high pressure was becoming dominant, while southerly and southeasterly winds were bringing hot air from Europe.

The UK Health Security Agency issued heat health alerts, warning that the conditions could increase demand on health and social care services.

William Spencer, a climate and first aid expert with the British Red Cross, urged people to drink plenty of fluids, seek shade during the hottest parts of the day and take regular breaks from the sun.

"It's also important to look out for the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke," Spencer said.

The Met Office also warned of potential disruption to heat-sensitive systems and equipment, including possible power cuts.

Meanwhile, north and northwest Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland are expected to see showers and thunderstorms as unsettled weather persists in those areas.

More than two-thirds of England is officially in drought after the country recorded its driest July since records began in 1836.

About 45 million people are living in drought-affected areas of England, with more than 27 million facing water use restrictions.

Last month, the UK Health Security Agency said Britain recorded 2,877 excess deaths during the May and June heat waves, nearly double the 1,504 excess deaths recorded during the summer of 2025.