UN envoy: Yemen on verge of return to large-scale conflict

UN officials on Thursday told the Security Council that Yemen faces its highest risk of returning to all-out war since a 2022 truce, as front-line military activity intensifies and the humanitarian crisis deepens.

"Yemen today faces a more serious risk of return to large-scale conflict than at any point since the 2022 UN-mediated truce," said special envoy Hans Grundberg. He noted a significant escalation in attacks by Houthi rebels, warning that "four years of calm can be lost in a few weeks of escalation." Grundberg emphasized that the rebel group's renewed attacks on commercial vessels risk entangling Yemen further in regional confrontations.

Humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher reported a devastating trajectory for the nation, with health services crumbling and hunger rising. "Six million people, the highest number globally, face emergency levels of deprivation, bordering on famine," said Fletcher. He highlighted that nearly 11 million women and girls require urgent support, noting that three women die every day from preventable, pregnancy-related complications.

The crisis is exacerbated by environmental shocks. Fletcher noted that El Nino conditions are forecast to cause a 40% reduction in rainfall, which will "devastate crops" and rural livelihoods. He warned that with the humanitarian appeal only 20% funded, the international community is forcing Yemenis to endure "unacceptable" conditions.

ECONOMIC WARFARE, DETENTION



Grundberg said that Yemen's economy has become a "front line," with trade, revenues and essential services being increasingly politicized. He urged the resumption of oil exports and commercial flights from the Sanaa Airport to alleviate pressure on civilians.

Both officials condemned the arbitrary detention of 73 UN and NGO staff members by Houthi authorities, with Fletcher calling their release an "appeal to our shared humanity."

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other cities and provinces since September 2014.

Fighting has resumed in several provinces in recent weeks, however, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, as the country continues to face one of the world's worst humanitarian and economic crises.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government supports government forces, while Iran is accused of backing the Houthis. The Houthis announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in July.