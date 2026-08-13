US teen accused of murdering mother, brother with help from AI

Arjun Aravind attends his arraignment at Concord District Court in Concord, Mass., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, for the murders of his mother and younger brother at their home in Acton, Mass. (AP Photo)

A teen from the US state of Massachusetts allegedly murdered his mother and brother after using artificial intelligence "for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family," according to authorities.

Arjun Aravind, 17, was charged with two counts of murder Wednesday in connection with the deaths of Sudha Venkatesan, 45, and Siddharth Aravind, 14, according to a statement from Middlesex County prosecutors.

The suspect's tutor, who was scheduled to visit the family's home Tuesday, "was unable to make contact with residents upon arrival," said prosecutors, according to NBC News.

The suspect's father, who had last spoken with his wife before leaving for work that morning, then contacted police. Officers "located the two victims dead inside," with Arjun's brother found on the first floor and his mother in the basement.

"The subsequent investigation indicates that Arjun had recently been demonstrating concerning behavior, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches including for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family," the district attorney's office said in a statement. "It is alleged that Arjun fatally assaulted his mother and brother inside their home yesterday before fleeing the scene," it said.

Officials said the suspect and his mother's vehicle, a 2014 green Honda Accord, were missing when authorities discovered the bodies.

Early Wednesday, an alarm was triggered at a parking lot in nearby Wayland, where law enforcement officers found the vehicle with Aravind inside, NBC said.

He was taken into custody without incident.