Italy says Schengen suspension with Spain to remain until security risks disappear

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Thursday that Italy will maintain its suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain until all potential security risks have been ruled out, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Piantedosi told parliament's Schengen Commission that the government would not reconsider the measure before Aug. 15.

"We are carefully monitoring the evolution of the situation," he said, adding that the suspension would be lifted only after security risks for Italy had "completely disappeared."

The measure was introduced following a surge in migrant arrivals in Ceuta, Spain's North African enclave.

Piantedosi rejected suggestions that Rome was exploiting the situation politically against Madrid, saying the government's "sole objective" was protecting national security.

He maintained that Italy's decision was fully compliant with EU law, noting that other European countries had previously introduced similar measures, including controls affecting Italy.

Piantedosi also accused Madrid of responding to Rome's action with a measure driven by "a substantially retaliatory logic."

Under the Schengen rules, member states may temporarily reintroduce controls at their internal borders when they identify a serious threat to public policy or internal security.