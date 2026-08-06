European wildfires cause up to $22B in total damage

Flames and smoke rise during a wildfire near Montfort-sur-Argens, near Correns, in the Var department, as drought conditions worsen following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, August 1, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Record-breaking wildfires across Europe caused an estimated €15.6-€19.1 Billion ($18-$22 billion) in economic losses and total damage.

Weather service AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said late on late Wednesday that extreme heat and prolonged drought fueled the dangerous wildfires in countries including France, Spain, and Greece, burning more than half a million hectares.

Porter warned that the extreme conditions threatened lives, reduced crop production, and created serious health risks due to smoke and poor air quality.

Data from the European Forest Fire Information System showed that France and Spain experienced some of the most extensive fires, while the UK recorded more than 22,000 burned hectares.

A historic wildfire near Bordeaux destroyed homes and forced the evacuation of more than 224,000 people across 420 square kilometers.

Flames in Greece also destroyed properties and prompted mass evacuations near Athens.

Forecasters expect very extreme wildfire danger to persist across western and Central Europe as the fire season continues.