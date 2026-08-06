At least 300 children killed in Gaza since October 2025 ceasefire announcement: UNICEF

Palestinian children play near the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City on August 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 300 children have reportedly been killed in the Gaza Strip in the 300 days since a ceasefire was announced last October, UNICEF said Thursday.

It warned that violence and humanitarian conditions continue to put children at severe risk.

"A ceasefire that leaves an average of one child dead each and every day is failing children," said UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Edouard Beigbeder. "With hundreds more children injured, many severely, children in Gaza are still waiting for the end to the violence they were promised."

UNICEF said many families have been displaced into roughly one-third of Gaza, where they are living in unsafe conditions surrounded by destroyed buildings, rubble and accumulated waste.

The agency warned that children in Gaza continue to face a worsening humanitarian crisis, including acute malnutrition, disease outbreaks, limited access to clean water and damaged sanitation infrastructure.

It said recent announcements outlining a possible next phase of the ceasefire, including efforts to end hostilities and expand humanitarian relief, have raised hopes that conditions could improve.

"This offers new hope and a chance to finally stop children being killed," said Beigbeder. "For children in Gaza, the test is simple: Does the killing stop? Does aid reach them at scale? Do hospitals reopen and water flow? Will children return to school safely in September?"

"Children have heard promises before. This time, agreements must translate into action," he added.

UNICEF urged all parties to comply with obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, including protecting children and ensuring access to essential services such as health care, education, food and safe drinking water.

The agency also urged authorities to allow and facilitate "safe, rapid and unimpeded" humanitarian access for children and families in need.