Wildfire in southern France ‘stabilized’ after burning 1,850 hectares

A firefighting helicopter releases water over a wildfire in Correns, in the Var department, southeastern France, August 1, 2026. (REUTERS)

A wildfire in France's southern Var region has stabilized but is not yet under control after burning around 1,850 hectares (4,571 acres), local media reported Monday.

The blaze, which flared up Friday in the commune of Correns, continued to spread over the weekend as firefighters battled many active hotspots across difficult terrain, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Around 1,500 firefighters, including reinforcements from other French departments and European countries, remain deployed alongside water-bombing aircraft.

Firefighters benefited from humid and relatively calm conditions overnight, but officials warned that stronger, shifting winds and high temperatures could complicate operations later Monday.

"The gusts are expected to be stronger than yesterday and the temperatures high," a fire department representative said.

Temperatures were forecast to reach 35C (95F) in Chateauvert and as high as 36-37C (96.8-98.6F) elsewhere in the upper Var region.

"Today, our priority missions are the protection of all homes," said Lt. Romain Sorel, who leads a firefighting detachment from the Drome department. "We will see how the disaster develops during the day. The wind is changing every day."

Var Prefect Simon Babre said Sunday evening that most evacuation measures had been lifted as crews continued tackling hotspots.

Fatigue is also becoming a concern among crews, with some of them fighting wildfires for nearly two weeks, first in the Gironde department and now in Var.

"Fortunately, there are many reinforcements from outside the department, it will allow us to catch our breath, with fatigue, it's more dangerous," firefighter Valentin Canale said.

The Var department remained under an orange heat wave alert Monday, while several forested areas were closed because of the severe wildfire risk.

On Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that wildfires in France have burned 119,000 hectares (294,000 acres) since the beginning of the year.