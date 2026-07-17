Germany arrests Moldovan on suspected drone espionage

German authorities have arrested a Moldovan man on suspicion of flying a drone over a weapons manufacturer to obtain sensitive defense information, prosecutors and police said Friday.

The 37-year-old suspect was detained Wednesday evening near the company's premises in the southern state of Bavaria following reports from local residents, Munich police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Authorities said the suspect allegedly flew the drone over the facility to record images or video that could compromise Germany's national security and defense interests.

Investigators suspect the man intended to pass the material to a foreign country or a banned organization, according to the statement.

Prosecutors declined to identify the company or provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.