Merchant ship attacked off Yemen, UK maritime agency says

A merchant ship has been attacked off the coast of Yemen, according to international sea monitoring reports on Friday.



The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said unauthorized individuals are believed to have boarded the vessel whilst it was travelling eastwards through the Gulf of Aden.



The incident reportedly occurred 65 nautical miles (120 kilometres) south of the Yemeni city of Al-Mukalla. It is being investigated by the authorities, the statement said. Ships in the area have been urged to exercise caution.



It was initially unclear whether the incident was linked to the tensions between the US and Iran.



The Houthi militia in Yemen, which is allied with Iran, has not yet commented on the alleged attack. However, it has repeatedly threatened to disrupt the vital shipping route between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.



Alongside the Strait of Hormuz, which is being blocked by Iran in response to Israeli-US attacks, these waters are another vital lifeline for international maritime trade in the region.

