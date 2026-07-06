Thieves steal millions of euros worth of jewelry from France’s Lalique Museum: Report

Jewelery created by French glass maker Rene Lalique are seen at the Lalique museum in Wingen-sur-Moder, eastern France on June 23, 2011. (AFP File Photo)

The museum of French luxury glassmaker Lalique in northeastern France was targeted by thieves who stole nearly €4 million ($4.57 million) worth of jewelry Sunday morning, the French daily Le Parisien reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Several masked suspects forced open a door, smashed six display cases and made off with 20 pieces of crystal jewelry, the report said.

The museum will remain closed in the coming days while officials assess the damage and strengthen security, it added.

"The gendarmerie intervened, and the investigation will follow its course," the museum said in a statement on the US social media platform X.

Christian Dorschner, the mayor of Wingen-sur-Moder, told regional newspaper Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace that the thieves appeared to be "well informed," as they headed directly for the jewelry collection. He said the museum's alarm system functioned properly, but the security company failed to immediately alert police.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage, and the investigation has been assigned to the criminal investigations unit of the Bas-Rhin gendarmerie.

Le Parisien said the museum was placed on the list of vulnerable objects and was "under special supervision" following a high-profile gem heist at the Louvre Museum in October 2025 in which thieves stole items valued at around $102 million.