Poland’s record heat highlights growing water crisis, expert says

Poland's record-high temperature has highlighted the country's increasing vulnerability to water shortages, with an environmental expert warning that climate adaptation will require restoring forests, wetlands and adopting more sustainable farming practices.

Poland faces structural challenges because of its limited freshwater resources and uneven rainfall distribution, Maciej Zalewski, a professor at the European Regional Centre for Ecohydrology of the Polish Academy of Sciences, told TVP World.

He said uneven rainfall leaves parts of Poland increasingly exposed to drought, while the loss of wetlands and forests has reduced the country's capacity to retain water.

Zalewski said adapting to rising temperatures will require more than cutting greenhouse gas emissions, noting that ecosystems capable of storing water also help lower local temperatures and reduce the impact of extreme weather.

He also urged changes in agricultural practices, warning that large monoculture fields lose moisture more quickly and contribute to soil degradation and falling groundwater levels.

Measures such as planting tree belts, creating vegetated buffer strips and restoring streamside vegetation could help retain water, reduce nutrient runoff and improve the resilience of farmland, he said.

His comments came after Poland recorded a national temperature record of 40.5C (104.9F), as much of Europe continues to experience prolonged periods of extreme heat.





