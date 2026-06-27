Pilot ejects in Ukrainian jet fighter crash

A MiG-29 fighter plane has crashed in the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, according to an official report on Saturday.



The pilot ejected safely and is receiving medical treatment, the Ukrainian Air Force said following the incident during a nighttime combat mission.



The exact cause of the crash is unclear. However, it coincided with the reported launch of more than 100 Russian drones at Ukraine, which uses aircraft to shoot down the unmanned aerial vehicles.



The country has been repelling a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022 and is currently targeted almost daily by swarms of attack drones.



