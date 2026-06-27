Denmark records hottest day on record at 36.6C: weather service

Denmark recorded its highest temperature on record on Saturday, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) said.

"With 36.6C north of Odense, we have the warmest day ever since measurements began in 1874," DMI said in a post to X.

It added that "the day isn't over yet..."

The previous record temperature in the Scandinavian country was 36.4C, which was recorded in August 1975, according to DMI.

DMI had warned that the record could be broken as a heatwave swept over the Scandinavian country, with media showing images of Danes around the country trying to cool off at beaches.

The record coincided with the opening of the Roskilde music festival, and one attendant told public broadcaster DR that dragging his luggage to the campsite was "unbearable".

DR reported that the festival had set up water stations for the some 50,000 festival attendees.

Peter Tanev, meteorologist for broadcaster TV2 noted that temperatures could go even higher later in the day.

"The heat usually doesn't peak until the middle of the afternoon, so we're not done yet," Tanev said in a comment.

In the neighbouring Sweden, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) also warned that temperatures in the south of Sweden could reach up to 35C.