RUSSIA SAYS 3 CIVILIANS KILLED IN UKRAINES OVERNIGHT DRONE ATTACK

Three civilians were killed and three injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tula region overnight, its governor said on Monday.

In a statement on Russia's social media platform Max, Dmitry Milyaev said the injured included a 1-year-old baby.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses intercepted and destroyed 123 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight over multiple regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, Crimea, and the Moscow region.

The ministry also said its forces carried out a "massive strike" using long-range precision weapons launched from air, land, and sea platforms, along with drones against Ukraine's defense-industrial facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, as well as military airfields and recruitment centers.

The ministry said "all designated targets were hit."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched more than 60 missiles at Kyiv overnight and a total of 70 missiles and 611 drones across the country.

Ukrainian officials reported damage to several civilian and cultural sites.

In Kyiv, a fire was reported at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, while the Dovzhenko Film Studio said its costume department was damaged and a large historic costume collection was destroyed. In Dnipro, local authorities said the Organ and Chamber Music Hall sustained damage.

Nova Poshta, one of Ukraine's largest delivery companies, said an automated parcel-sorting terminal in Kyiv was destroyed in the attack.

In response to Ukraine's accusations, the Russian Defense Ministry published a list of targets it struck Sunday night.

Commenting on the damage to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the ministry argued it was caused by a Patriot missile launched from Ukraine's air defense systems.

"According to confirmed data, the building complex of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was hit by a missile from the American Patriot surface-to-air missile system. One of the reasons for the malfunction of this system could be that Western countries supplied the Kyiv regime with missiles that had expired shelf lives," it said.

The reported casualty figures, the number of missiles and drones launched, and the extent of the damage could not be independently verified.





