EU says diplomats will remain in Kyiv despite Russian warning

The European Union said Tuesday its diplomats will stay in Kyiv despite Russia's warning of sustained strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

"The EU is maintaining its presence and operation in Kyiv, and these threats smell like desperation," European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper told reporters at a press briefing in Brussels.

"They want fear and isolation in Ukraine and elsewhere, but we have a clear message: this will not work," she added.

Echoing remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Hipper said Russia was "losing on the battlefield" and had once again turned to targeting civilians and nonmilitary infrastructure.

"These attacks are unfortunately a daily reality for Ukraine, for Kyiv and its citizens, and in fact, also our delegation on the ground," Hipper said, noting that the headquarters of the EU's civilian mission had been hit in what she described as "reckless attacks."

Hipper also said the EU had summoned Russia's charge d'affaires over the latest developments.

The incident, she added, demonstrated that Russia was "absolutely not interested in any peace" and showed "a total disregard" for ongoing peace efforts.

The EU will continue supporting Ukraine through additional air defense support and financial backing, she said, adding that foreign ministers are expected to discuss increasing pressure on Russia at an upcoming informal meeting.

Russia on Monday urged residents of Kyiv, including diplomats and staff members of international organizations, to leave the city "as soon as possible" ahead of what it described as "systematic strikes" on facilities linked to Ukraine's military industry.

Moscow said the strikes would target sites related to drone production and command centers, following what it called a Ukrainian attack in the Russia-controlled Luhansk region that killed 21 people.

Ukraine rejected the claims, saying its forces target only military infrastructure in line with international humanitarian law.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued since 2022, making independent verification of battlefield claims difficult.