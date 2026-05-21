TWO DEAD IN UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACKS ON RUSSIAS SYZRAN, GOVERNOR SAYS

Two people have been killed in the Russian city of Syrzran in a Ukrainian drone attack, authorities said on Thursday.



Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, governor of the Samara region, wrote on Telegram that others were injured in the attack, without providing details on damage or the exact locations of the strikes.



Syzran, a city on the Volga River that is home to an oil refinery, has been the target of Ukrainian drone attacks on several occasions.



Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for more than four years.



In recent months, it has expanded its counter-attacks into the Russian hinterland, and these are becoming increasingly visible.



In doing so, Kiev is systematically targeting refineries, pumping stations and export ports belonging to the Russian oil industry.



Ukraine aims to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian army and reduce Russia's revenue from the energy sector, which is vital to Moscow's war chest.



The number of casualties and the extent of the damage are not comparable in scale to the devastating consequences of Russian attacks in Ukraine.



