Democrats accuse Trump, Republicans of driving up costs, fueling instability

Congressional Democratic leaders slammed US President Donald Trump and Republicans on Thursday for higher costs, fueling instability abroad and enabling government corruption.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are focused on lowering costs and opposing a "reckless" Iran war, while Republicans are worsening economic and political instability.

"Trump and Republicans are making costs skyrocket," Schumer said at a joint news conference at the Capitol. "Democrats want to end the chaos threatening our communities at home and abroad. We want to put an end to this reckless Iran war."

He also blamed Republicans for rising fuel costs and accused them of helping Trump misuse public funds.

"Trump and Republicans are fueling the unrest and keeping your gas prices high.

"Democrats are cracking down on corruption in government. Republicans are actively helping Trump steal from the American people to fund his ballroom and his multi-billion dollar MAGA slush fund," said Schumer.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries argued that Americans are struggling with rising household expenses because of Republican policies.

"The cost of living is out of control," said Jeffries. "Housing costs are too high, grocery bills are too high, gas prices are too high, utility bills are too high, and health care costs are way too high. America is too expensive, and it's a direct result of failed Trump Republican policies."

Jeffries said the Democrats are prioritizing efforts to lower costs, reform health care, and investigate corruption in Washington.

"Democrats remain committed to driving down the high cost of living, to fixing our broken health care system, to getting ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) under control, to ending this reckless and costly war of choice in the Middle East, and to cleaning up corruption wherever it's found in the Congress, in the White House," he said.