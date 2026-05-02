Italy warns of 'picture of growing hostility' against Christians after Israeli attack on nun in Jerusalem

The Italian foreign minister on Friday reiterated calls on Israeli authorities to guarantee religious freedom after an Israeli extremist assaulted a French nun in Jerusalem, saying a picture of growing hostility against the Christian community was emerging in the region.

"It is now evident that a picture of growing hostility toward the Christian community in Israel, in Gaza, in the West Bank, and in southern Lebanon is emerging," Antonio Tajani wrote on US social media company X.

Tajani's remarks came after reports that a 36-year-old Israeli man was arrested after assaulting the French nun in East Jerusalem, according to Israeli police, in an attack they called "racially motivated."

The Italian minister added that they continue to ask the Israeli government to guarantee religious freedom and the presence of Christians.

Recent years have seen a noticeable rise in attacks by Israelis on Muslim and Christian clergy and on holy sites in Jerusalem.

Church leaders in Jerusalem have repeatedly called on Israeli authorities to act decisively to stop such attacks.

It follows a video last month showing an Israeli soldier hitting a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer.

Tajani again slammed the "shameful" act, saying that insulting religious symbols was a sign of weakness, not strength.