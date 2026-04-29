Protesters in Serbia call for Eurovision boycott over Israel’s participation

A group of protesters in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, on Tuesday called for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation in the competition.

Gathering in front of the headquarters of Serbia's public broadcaster, Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), demonstrators argued that Serbia's involvement in the contest would amount to support for Israel's actions against Palestinians.

The group urged Serbian authorities to boycott the event and called on RTS to cancel its participation in the contest.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags during the demonstration.

In a written statement, organizers said that instead of participating in Eurovision, Serbia should dedicate programming to Palestine.

Several countries, including Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Iceland, have already announced their withdrawal from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest following Israel's inclusion.



