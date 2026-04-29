China reiterates call on US to end blockade of Cuba, lift sanctions

China on Wednesday reiterated its call on the US to immediately end its blockade and sanctions on Cuba, criticizing Washington's policies as unjustified and harmful to international norms.

Responding to remarks by Marco Rubio alleging that Cuba allows US rivals to conduct intelligence activities near American territory, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian rejected the claims and defended Beijing's ties with Havana, according to state-run Global Times.

"Cooperation between China and Cuba is aboveboard. Fabricating excuses and spreading slanderous rumors can never justify the US' brutal blockade and illegal sanctions against Cuba," he said.

Lin added that such measures violate Cuba's right to development and breach basic principles of international relations.

Beijing reaffirmed its support for Cuba's sovereignty and security, calling on the United States to end "all forms of coercion and pressure."

Separately, Lin addressed concerns over US restrictions on chip exports to China, reiterating Beijing's opposition to such measures.

He urged Washington to take concrete steps to maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains following reports that US authorities ordered equipment suppliers to halt shipments to a major Chinese semiconductor firm.

China has repeatedly criticized export controls, warning they risk disrupting global technology markets and deepening economic tensions between the two powers.