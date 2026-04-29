Man suspected of spying for Russia detained in Berlin

A man suspected of spying for Russia since May 2025 "at the latest" has been detained in Berlin, German prosecutors said on Wednesday.



The Kazakh man was in contact with the Russian secret services, the federal prosecutors said.



According to the authorities, the man passed on details about Germany's military support for Ukraine and about the German arms and defence industry. The information is said to have focused in particular on companies developing drones and robots.



The suspect is also alleged to have repeatedly forwarded photos of public buildings in Berlin and of military convoys on motorways, including a "convoy of a NATO state."



He is also said to have informed his contact at the Russian intelligence service about suitable sabotage targets in Germany and offered to recruit people for a sabotage and espionage unit.



The alleged spy was arrested on Tuesday in the German capital. On Wednesday, he is expected to be brought before a judge at the Federal Court of Justice, who will read out the arrest warrant to him and decide on whether he should be put in pre-trial detention.

