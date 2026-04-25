Ukraine claims Russia launched over 650 drones and missiles, killing 5, injuring 30 others

Ukraine accused Russia of launching more than 650 drones and missiles on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 30.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed on Telegram that its air force recorded 666 drones and missiles, shooting down 610 targets.

The strikes targeted critical infrastructure in the Ukraine's Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa and Kyiv regions, General Staff added.

The Foreign Ministry said at least five people were killed and more than 30 injured in attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

"Dnipro was the main target. A residential building was partially destroyed, with people likely still under the rubble," the ministry said on US social media platform X.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the "families and loved ones."

"Russia's tactics remain unchanged — attack drones, cruise missiles, and a significant number of ballistic missiles. Most targets are civilian infrastructure in cities," he said on X, adding that residential buildings, energy facilities and businesses were damaged.

"Each such strike must remind our partners that the situation requires immediate and decisive action."

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is in contact with the EU on possible new sanctions against Russia, urging partners to "significantly limit" Moscow's capabilities with a 21st sanctions package.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 127 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Smolensk, Rostov, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk, as well as Tatarstan, Crimea, and the Black and Azov seas.





