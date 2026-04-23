Spain condemns Israel’s killing of journalist Amal Khalil in Lebanon

The Spanish government has condemned the killing of female journalist Amal Khalil in an Israeli military attack targeting the town of Tayri in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon.

"Spain strongly condemns the killing of journalist Amal Khalil as a result of Israeli attacks while she was carrying out her reporting duties in Tayri, southern Lebanon; the injury of Zainab Faraj; and the attacks on medical teams that hindered the rescue and evacuation of the victims," a statement by the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The government expressed condolences and solidarity with Khalil's family and friends and wished Faraj a speedy recovery.

It also urged all sides "to implement the ceasefire in Lebanon and to respect international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution."

Spain further stressed protections under international law, stating: "Under the 1949 Geneva Convention, Protocol I, medical personnel, humanitarian workers, and journalists must not be subjected to attacks. Such attacks are unjustifiable and unacceptable and must cease immediately."

The statement cited figures from the International Federation of Journalists, saying that since the start of the conflicts in 2023, Israel has killed 230 journalists in the Gaza Strip and 23 in Lebanon.

It added: "The right to information is a fundamental right necessary to guarantee transparency, freedom of expression, and access to accurate information for all citizens. Attacks against journalists constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and must not go unpunished."

More than 2,200 people have been killed, and over 1 million displaced by expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the start of a war against Iran that was initiated by the US and Israel. The attacks have continued despite a 10-day US-mediated ceasefire agreed on April 16.