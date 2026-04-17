Europe welcomes 10-day ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon

A photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Tyre shows smoke as it rises from the site of Israeli airstrikes that targeted villages on southern Lebanon on April 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

European leaders on Thursday welcomed the 10-day ceasefire announcement between Lebanon and Israel, calling for a path to permanent peace.

In a post on US social media company X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the announcement, describing the temporary truce as "a relief."

"Now, we need not just a temporary pause, but a path to permanent peace. Europe will continue to call for the full respect of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity," she added.

For his part, European Council President Antonio Costa called the announcement "excellent news," adding that it "must now be implemented and verified on the ground."

"It is essential that Israel and Lebanon engage in meaningful negotiations that deliver concrete results - for the sake of their peoples and the prospect of a sustainable peace," he noted.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also called the ceasefire "excellent news," congratulating the Lebanese and Israeli governments.

She said: "It is my hope that the ceasefire can create the conditions for successful negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, leading to a full and lasting peace."

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said that the ceasefire "must now be confirmed on the ground," adding that this is an important first step after weeks of devastating violence.

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said: "It is paramount to strive for turning this opportunity into lasting peace. Violence and civilian suffering must end."

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said the 10-day ceasefire announcement gives rise to hope and added: "Now it depends on it holding and leading to a sustainable political process."

Welcoming the development, Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said it is a necessary step to reduce tensions and open a path forward.

"This is a crucial step toward preventing the terrible suffering of the Lebanese people and promoting stability in the Middle East," the Portuguese Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Following the announcement, the Swiss Foreign Ministry called on all parties to fully respect it and to seize this opportunity to advance towards a lasting political solution, in full respect of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire starting at 5 pm EST (2100GMT).

The announcement followed US-mediated talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations that took place on Tuesday at the State Department in Washington, DC.